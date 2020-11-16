Season Pass: November 15, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado outlasts Iola, soars to area round

LLANO, Texas — Eldorado fought through adversity to beat Iola 51-44 in the Class 2A Div. II Region 4 Bi-district R…

• Inside the Game Bi-District Round: Wall wins overtime thriller; No.1 Sterling City, No. 10 Water Valley advance

SAN ANGELO — 14 Concho Valley teams in 4A-1A started their journey to a state title this week. Wall pulled off an…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

ThursdayWall 20, Boyd 14, OTAlpine 30, Sonora 22Crane 49, Brady 15Mason 40, Weimar 7Flatonia 15, Ozona 6No. 1 Sterling…

• Concho Valley High School Football 4A-1A Playoff Pairings

AreaClass 3A Division IR3 Wall vs W2 Bushland, 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in SnyderClass 3A Division IIW2 Ballinger…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 10 Water Valley takes down Baird, gets first playoff win since 2014

BLACKWELL — No. 10 Water Valley mercy-ruled Baird 54-8 in a 1A Division I Region IV bi-district round matchup at…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View can’t complete comeback, falls to Clint

WINK, Texas — Lake View’s season came to an end 30-14 to Clint in the Class 4A Div. I Region 1 Friday night at W…