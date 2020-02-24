Season Pass Ep. 26: Playoff madness continues; Five area teams shoot way to girls regional quarterfinals

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Rams improve to 14-0 with sweep over Chaps

LUBBOCK– No. 1 Angelo State Baseball defeated Lubbock Christian 12-5 to improve to 14-0. This is also the first time…

• Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes center stage in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup arrived at Angelo State University Saturday afternoon for d…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams finish with three double-doubles, push past Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO — Seniors Andres Ibarguen, Marcel Pettway and Cameron Reedus all recorded double-doubles as the Angelo S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles suffer loss to Dustdevils in regular season home finale

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Women’s Basketball lost their final home game of the regular season, 86-76, to Texas A&M…

• UPDATED: Boys High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Bi-District Round Class 4A T5 Lake View vs R6 Witchita Falls Hirschi, 8 p.m. Monday, in Eastland Class 3A W4 Wall…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest wins thriller against Blackwell, makes playoffs

WATER VALLEY — In a battle for the final playoff spot in District 11-1A, Veribest defeated Blackwell 45-44 in overtime…