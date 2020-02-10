Season Pass Ep. 24: Upsets, buzzer beaters rock Concho Valley hardwood

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams start strong but fall to No. 3 Buffs late

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State Men’s Basketball lost to No. 3 West Texas A&M 73-59 on Saturday. The Rams started out on an…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles fall short of upsetting No. 16 Lady Buffs

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles dropped their third game in a row after losing to No. 16 West Texas A&M 56-49 S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cats beat Richland on Senior Night, keep district title hopes alive

SAN ANGELO — Central defeated Richland 33-24 and kept its District 3-6A titles hopes alive on Senior Night at Babe…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall creates separation in District 4-3A, survives Ballinger

SAN ANGELO — Wall survived a strong second-half push from Ballinger, holding off the Bearcats 52-45, increasing its…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest beats Water Valley on Senior Night

VERIBEST– The Veribest Falcons defeated Water Valley 63-53 on Senior night. The Falcons improve to 7-2 in District…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles tops Eldorado in 7-2A thriller

ELDORADO- The Miles Lady Bulldogs traveled to Eldorado to face the Lady Eagles, who came in still unbeaten in District…