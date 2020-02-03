Lake View High School — Team Scores

Ballinger High School — Team Scores

Blackwell High School — Team Scores

Brady High School — Team Scores

Bronte High School — Team Scores

Christoval High School — Team Scores

Eldorado High School — Team Scores

Irion County High School — Team Scores

Miles High School — Team Scores

Ozona High School — Team Scores

Robert Lee High School — Team Scores

Sonora High School — Team Scores

Veribest High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

Water Valley High School — Team Scores

Season Pass Ep. 23: Angelo State welcomes back spring sports

Season Pass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams shutout Greyhounds in series finale
SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Baseball beat Eastern New Mexico 10-0 in the series finale on Sunday to complete the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams hammer six homers in smashing of Greyhounds
SAN ANGELO — Those in attendance at Foster Field witnessed a home run fest as the Angelo State Rams cranked six b…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick pours in 24 points to lead Miles past Winters
MILES — Sophomore power forward Regan Smithwick scored a game-high 24 points as the Miles Lady Bulldogs powered t…

• Rams start 2020 strong with Opening Day win
SAN ANGELO — Trent Baker struck out 10, Josh Elvir went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and No. 11 Angelo State…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cats use late rally to beat Trojans
SAN ANGELO– The Central Lady Cats defeated Euless Trinity 29-24 at home on Friday, scoring 14 points in the fourth…

• Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 6A
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Brady Varsity Football Schedule

Bronte Varsity Football Schedule

Christoval Varsity Football Schedule

Eldorado Varsity Football Schedule

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Miles Varsity Football Schedule

Ozona Varsity Football Schedule

Robert Lee Varsity Football Schedule

Sonora Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule

Water Valley Varsity Football Schedule