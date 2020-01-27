Season Pass Ep. 22: Eldorado fends off Christoval; Belles, Rams face tough week

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

• Rams Baseball welcomes back former players for Alumni Game

SAN ANGELO– More than 30 former Angelo State Rams returned to the baseball field on Saturday for their annual Alumni…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles beat Rattlers for third straight win

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Belles Basketball defeated St. Mary’s 75-64 at home on Saturday. The Belles (11-5, 8-4 LSC)…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams tame Rattlers after slow start

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams bounced back from their loss to No. 6 St. Edwards with an 80-73 win over St. M…

• No. 6 Lady Hawks cruise past TLCA

SAN ANGELO — Landry Reynolds scored a game-high 18 points, Kamyrn Williams had 14 points, and No. 6 Wall cruised past…

• TLCA hands Wall its first district loss

SAN ANGELO — In a District 4-3A showdown, TLCA handed Wall its first district loss, 45-43 on Friday. The Eagles (4-2…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Veribest pulls away from Irion County to remain perfect in District

MERTZON– Veribest Girl’s Basketball beat Irion County on the road to remain perfect in District 11-1A play,…