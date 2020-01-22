Lake View High School — Team Scores

TLCA High School — Team Scores

Ballinger High School — Team Scores

Blackwell High School — Team Scores

Brady High School — Team Scores

Bronte High School — Team Scores

Christoval High School — Team Scores

Eldorado High School — Team Scores

Grape Creek High School — Team Scores

Irion County High School — Team Scores

Miles High School — Team Scores

Ozona High School — Team Scores

Robert Lee High School — Team Scores

Sonora High School — Team Scores

Veribest High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

Water Valley High School — Team Scores

Season Pass Ep. 21: Battle of high school basketball goliaths; Belles, Rams hit road

Season Pass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• Belles and Rams beat Greyhounds in tough road contests
PORTALES, NM– The Angelo State Belles and Rams bounced back from their losses against West Texas A&M from Thursday to…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest remains unbeaten in 11-1A with win over Blackwell
VERIBEST- The unbeaten Veribest Falcons stay unbeaten with a win over 11-1A rivals, Blackwell, 61-30.

• HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Veribest takes down #14 Blackwell in 11-1A action
VERIBEST- The last time Lady Falcons and Lady Hornets met in Veribest, there was a district title on the line. Tonight,…

• Sonora picks up district win over Grape Creek, Harris notches 300th win
SAN ANGELO — Sonora head coach Clayton Harris earned his 300 win in stomping fashion as the Lady Broncos cruised past t…

• No. 12 Irion County makes it 20 in a row
ROBERT LEE — No. 12 Irion County opened its District 11-1A matchup against Robert Lee with an 18-0 first quarter and…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls to No. 13 L.D. Bell for first loss in District 3-6A
SAN ANGELO — The Central Lady Cats lost to No. 13 L.D. Bell 61-35 for their first loss in District 3-6A Friday n…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Brady Varsity Football Schedule

Bronte Varsity Football Schedule

Christoval Varsity Football Schedule

Eldorado Varsity Football Schedule

Grape Creek Varsity Football Schedule

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Miles Varsity Football Schedule

Ozona Varsity Football Schedule

Robert Lee Varsity Football Schedule

Sonora Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule

Water Valley Varsity Football Schedule