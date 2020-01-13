Season Pass Ep. 20: Central stays hot; Rams, Belles take diamond

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST.

