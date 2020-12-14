Season Pass: December 13, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.



Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs take care of Bulldogs at home

SAN ANGELO, Texas–The Lake View Boys Basketball team defeated Eden, 65-22 at home on Saturday. The Chiefs improve 4-6…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger stays hot, downs Christoval

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered it in its 47-37 win over Christoval S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central wins shootout with Eastlake, advances to area round

EL PASO — Central took down El Paso Eastlake 54-35 in a 6A Division II bi-district round matchup at Socorro ISD…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars earn road win over Irion County

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Girls Basketball team defeated Irion County on the road, 42-28. The Lady Cougars…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall blows past Stamford, improves to 7-1

WALL, Texas — The No. 9 Wall Lady Hawks took care of business against Stamford 55-32 Friday night to improve to 7-1 o…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars defeat Irion County on the road

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Cougars defeated Irion County 56-37 on the road Friday. The Cougars are 5-1. Irion…