Lake View High School — Team Scores

TLCA High School — Team Scores

Ballinger High School — Team Scores

Blackwell High School — Team Scores

Brady High School — Team Scores

Bronte High School — Team Scores

Christoval High School — Team Scores

Eden High School — Team Scores

Eldorado High School — Team Scores

Grape Creek High School — Team Scores

Irion County High School — Team Scores

Junction High School — Team Scores

Mason High School — Team Scores

Menard High School — Team Scores

Miles High School — Team Scores

Ozona High School — Team Scores

Paint Rock High School — Team Scores

Robert Lee High School — Team Scores

Sonora High School — Team Scores

Sterling City High School — Team Scores

Veribest High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

Season Pass: August 30, 2020

Season Pass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte falls to Wink in straight sets
BRONTE, Texas– Bronte Volleyball hosted Wink and Benjamin for a duel on Saturday. No spectators were allowed. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View keeps it rolling against Coleman
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated Coleman in straight sets (25-9, 25-6, 25-15) Saturday afternoon at L…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City downs Klondike in four sets
STERLING CITY, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles took care of business against Klondike winning in four sets (…

• Inside the Game Week 1: Ballinger, Eden get statement wins; Lake View, Wall, Sterling City dominate
Week 1 of the Texas High School Football season was jammed packed with intriguing match ups. Ballinger and Eden had…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday August 29, 2020
Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon for the first installment of Locker Room Rewind, Sponsored by Chunky Nelms Insurance….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City mercy rules rival Garden City
STERLING CITY — For the first time since 2014, Sterling City defeated rival Garden City, 74-28, forcing a mercy rule…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Brady Varsity Football Schedule

Bronte Varsity Football Schedule

Christoval Varsity Football Schedule

Eden Varsity Football Schedule

Eldorado Varsity Football Schedule

Grape Creek Varsity Football Schedule

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Junction Varsity Football Schedule

Mason Varsity Football Schedule

Menard Varsity Football Schedule

Miles Varsity Football Schedule

Ozona Varsity Football Schedule

Paint Rock Varsity Football Schedule

Robert Lee Varsity Football Schedule

Sonora Varsity Football Schedule

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule