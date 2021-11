SAN ANGELO, Texas (November 11)- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that sales tax revenue totaled $3.41 billion for the month of October. This was 25.2% more than October 2020 percentage. The majority of October sales tax revenue was based on sales made in September, then remitted to the agency in October.

Year by year tax revenues increase due to base effects. This year's collections were suppressed by the pandemic. When comparing to October 2019, sales tax collections were up to 20.9 percent.