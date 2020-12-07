KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Nov. 30 to December 6, 2020.



Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p.m. for the week’s best plays.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles shuts down Irion County’s comeback bid

MERTZON, Texas — Miles escaped a late scare and pulled out a win over Irion County 52-47 Saturday morning.Freshman p…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Petrey’s 22 points helps Miles over Irion County

MERTZON, Texas — Miles controlled the game from start to finish and earned a 50-44 win over Irion County Saturday m…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City state championship bound, beats No. 2 Borden County in overtime

SWEETWATER, Texas– The No. 1 Sterling City Eagles are headed to the 1A State Championship game after beating No. 2…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars roll past Water Valley

CHRISTOVAL, Texas–Christoval Boys Basketball hosted Water Valley on Saturday and the Cougars won, 52-35. The Cougars…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Jones drops 28 points in win over Forsan

CHRISTOVAL, Texas– Christoval Girls Basketball hosted Forsan Saturday morning and the Lady Cougars won 44-33. Graci…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View takes care of Fort Stockton

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View defeated Fort Stockton 52-46 Friday night at Ben Norton Gym.The Chiefs will travel to B…