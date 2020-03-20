VIETNAMESE LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS

· 1/4 cup lime juice, plus extra lime wedges for serving · 3 tablespoons fish sauce

· 2 tablespoons maple syrup (or brown sugar)

· 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

· 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

· 4 small garlic cloves

· 2 stalks lemongrass

· 1 medium shallot, peeled and halved

· 2 pounds boneless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine the lime juice, fish sauce, maple syrup, oil, soy sauce, black pepper, garlic, lemongrass and shallot in a blender or food processor. Puree until smooth.

2. Combine the chicken and marinade in a large bowl. Toss until the chicken is evenly coated. Cover the bowl and let the chicken marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat the saute pan to medium-high heat.

4. Once the pan is hot, place the chicken into the pan. Cook for 10-14 minutes until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through.

5. Then serve warm while the chicken is hot and juicy, sprinkled with an extra squeeze of fresh lime juice (plus some thinly-sliced green onions) if desired.