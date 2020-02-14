Valentine Affogato

• Yield: 4 servings



INGREDIENTS

• 1 pint vanilla gelato or super-premium vanilla ice cream.

• 1 cup freshly brewed espresso

• Optional – ¼ cup Kahlua, Amaretto, or other liqueur of your choice

• Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place a ½ cup scoop of vanilla gelato ice cream into a shallow cup.

2. Optional step: In a small pitcher, combine espresso with the liqueur of your choice and stir to combine. (Or skip to step 3)

3. Gently pour approximately ¼ cup of hot brewed espresso mixture over the vanilla gelato.

4. Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries.

5. Serve immediately.