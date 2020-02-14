Valentine Affogato
• Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pint vanilla gelato or super-premium vanilla ice cream.
• 1 cup freshly brewed espresso
• Optional – ¼ cup Kahlua, Amaretto, or other liqueur of your choice
• Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Place a ½ cup scoop of vanilla gelato ice cream into a shallow cup.
2. Optional step: In a small pitcher, combine espresso with the liqueur of your choice and stir to combine. (Or skip to step 3)
3. Gently pour approximately ¼ cup of hot brewed espresso mixture over the vanilla gelato.
4. Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries.
5. Serve immediately.
Valentine Affogato
Valentine Affogato