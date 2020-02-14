Valentine Affogato

Savor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Valentine Affogato
• Yield: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS
• 1 pint vanilla gelato or super-premium vanilla ice cream.
• 1 cup freshly brewed espresso
• Optional – ¼ cup Kahlua, Amaretto, or other liqueur of your choice
• Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries

INSTRUCTIONS
1. Place a ½ cup scoop of vanilla gelato ice cream into a shallow cup.
2. Optional step: In a small pitcher, combine espresso with the liqueur of your choice and stir to combine. (Or skip to step 3)
3. Gently pour approximately ¼ cup of hot brewed espresso mixture over the vanilla gelato.
4. Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries.
5. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story