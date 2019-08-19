Teriyaki Salmon

Savor
Posted: / Updated:

Teriyaki Salmon Recipe
Servings: 4 Servings
Ingredients
For the Teriyaki Salmon:
• 4 each – 6 ounce pieces of salmon
For the Teriyaki Sauce:
• 2 Tbsp teriyaki sauce
• 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
• 2 Tbsp soy sauce
• 3/4 Tbsp white vinegar
• 3/4 Tbsp sesame oil
• 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
• 2 large garlic cloves minced
• 1 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger
To serve:
• Sesame seeds to garnish optional
• Green onion chopped, optional
Instructions
How to Make Easy Teriyaki Salmon:

  1. Combine sauce ingredients and stir until brown sugar is dissolved.
  2. Place individual salmon slices in a mixing bowl. Pour the sauce over the salmon, cover with plastic wrap and let marinate 20 minutes (at room temp or refrigerated).
  3. Transfer salmon to prepared baking sheet (keep the marinade). Bake at 400 for 12-16 min or until salmon is flaky and cooked through, bake times may vary by thickness of salmon.
  4. While salmon is baking, transfer remaining marinade to a small sauce pan and bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened (3-4 min) then remove from heat.
  5. Once salmon is out of the oven, brush with teriyaki syrup, then sprinkle with chopped green onion and sesame seeds as desired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story