Teriyaki Salmon Recipe
Servings: 4 Servings
Ingredients
For the Teriyaki Salmon:
• 4 each – 6 ounce pieces of salmon
For the Teriyaki Sauce:
• 2 Tbsp teriyaki sauce
• 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
• 2 Tbsp soy sauce
• 3/4 Tbsp white vinegar
• 3/4 Tbsp sesame oil
• 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
• 2 large garlic cloves minced
• 1 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger
To serve:
• Sesame seeds to garnish optional
• Green onion chopped, optional
Instructions
How to Make Easy Teriyaki Salmon:
- Combine sauce ingredients and stir until brown sugar is dissolved.
- Place individual salmon slices in a mixing bowl. Pour the sauce over the salmon, cover with plastic wrap and let marinate 20 minutes (at room temp or refrigerated).
- Transfer salmon to prepared baking sheet (keep the marinade). Bake at 400 for 12-16 min or until salmon is flaky and cooked through, bake times may vary by thickness of salmon.
- While salmon is baking, transfer remaining marinade to a small sauce pan and bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened (3-4 min) then remove from heat.
- Once salmon is out of the oven, brush with teriyaki syrup, then sprinkle with chopped green onion and sesame seeds as desired.