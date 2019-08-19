Teriyaki Salmon

Panzanella Salad • YIELD: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS • 4 ounces ciabatta or baguette, preferably stale, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups) • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more to taste • ¾ teaspoon kosher sea salt, more to taste • 2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, cut into bite size pieces • 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn or cut into bite-size pieces • ½ cup thinly sliced red onion, about half a small onion • 2 garlic cloves, grated to a paste • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, more to taste • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or thyme (or a combination) • Large pinch red pepper flakes (optional) • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard • Black pepper, to taste • ½ cup thinly sliced Persian or Kirby cucumber, about 1 small cucumber • ½ cup torn basil leaves • ¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped PREPARATION