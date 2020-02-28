Sundried Tomato Pesto with Pasta
INGREDIENTS
• 2cups sun-dried tomatoes, drained (packed in oil)
• 1cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
• 1⁄4cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1⁄4cup packed fresh basil leaf
• 1⁄4cup packed fresh fresh parsley leaves
• 2garlic cloves, crushed under a knife and peeled
• fresh ground pepper, to taste
1 box of your favorite pasta – Follow the directions on the box.
DIRECTIONS
1. Process all the ingredients in a food processor fitted with the metal blade until the mixture forms a coarse paste.
2. The pesto can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Sundried Tomato Pesto with Pasta