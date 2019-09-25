Southwestern Cobb Salad:

Oven Fried Chicken! Yield – 4 pieces INGREDIENTS • 2 large chicken breasts boneless, skinless • 3 cups buttermilk • 1 cup all-purpose flour • 1 tablespoon paprika • 1 tablespoon seasoning salt click link for example • 1 teaspoon salt • 1 teaspoon black pepper • Pan Spray • 1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley optional INSTRUCTIONS Cut chicken breasts in half, lengthwise, to create 4 even portions. Transfer chicken to a large bowl and marinate in milk for about 15 minutes. MIX together flour, paprika, all-purpose spice, salt, and pepper in a medium sized bowl. Set aside. PREHEAT oven to 400ºF. Place parchment paper on a 9x13 baking sheet. Spray the parchment, coating the bottom of the pan/parchment with the Pan Sray/ Dredge each chicken breast, one at a time, in the flour mixture. Make sure to evenly coat both sides liberally. Transfer to pan. Repeat with all four chicken breasts, making sure there is a small amount of room between each breast in the pan. This will allow them to crisp while baking. BAKE at 400ºF for 35-40 minutes (or until the breading is golden brown and the juices run clear), flipping each breast after 20 minutes.