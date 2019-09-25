Breaking News
Southwestern Cobb Salad

Savor
Southwestern Cobb Salad
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
Southwestern Cobb Salad:
• 6 cups of kale, thinly chopped
• 2 hardboiled eggs, diced
• 4 strips of bacon, diced
• ¾ cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 ears of grilled corn, remove kernels from cob
• 1 large avocado, diced
• ½ cup of queso fresco, crumbled
• 1 grilled chicken breast, diced
Creamy Poblano Dressing:
• ¼ cup of poblano peppers, roasted
• 1 garlic clove
• 5 oz. of plain greek yogurt
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
• ¼ teaspoon of smoked paprika
• juice of 2 limes {about 3 tablespoons}
• ¼ cup of fresh cilantro
• salt & pepper

Instructions

  1. In a small food processor, add garlic clove, poblano pepper, greek yogurt, olive oil, red wine vinegar, smoked paprika, lime juice, cilantro, salt, & pepper. Process until smooth.
  2. In a large bowl, add kale, hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, bacon, queso fresco, and grilled chicken breast in a bowl. Toss so that everything is mixed up.
  3. Serve with Creamy Poblano Dressing.

