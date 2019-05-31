Southern Tortellini Pasta Salad
Servings: 5
Ingredients
• 1 large package refrigerated tortellini of choice
• 1 cup corn
• 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 red bell pepper chopped
• 1 avocado, chopped
• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1/3 cup red onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Dressing:
• 3 Tablespoons olive oil
• juice from 2 limes
• 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Cook the tortellini according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
2. Add tortellini to a large bowl. Add corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
3. Add dressing and toss, serve immediately.
