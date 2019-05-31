Southern Tortellini Pasta Salad Video

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Southern Tortellini Pasta Salad

Servings: 5

Ingredients

• 1 large package refrigerated tortellini of choice

• 1 cup corn

• 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 red bell pepper chopped

• 1 avocado, chopped

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/3 cup red onion, chopped

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Dressing:

• 3 Tablespoons olive oil

• juice from 2 limes

• 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Cook the tortellini according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

2. Add tortellini to a large bowl. Add corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.

3. Add dressing and toss, serve immediately.