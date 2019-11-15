SOBA NOODLE SALAD
INGREDIENTS
For the Spicy Peanut Sauce:
• 5 tablespoons peanut butter
• 5 tablespoons water
• 5 tablespoons soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons sesame oil
• 2 tablespoons honey
• juice of 1 lime
• 1 clove garlic
• 1/4 cup chili sauce
• 1/2 cup peanuts
For the Salad:
• 1 lb. chicken breast
• 1 red bell pepper
• 3–4 cups chopped purple cabbage
• 10 ounces soba noodles
• fresh cilantro to taste
• crushed peanuts for topping
PREPARATION
- Spicy Peanut Sauce: Puree sauce ingredients in a blender.
- Chicken: Cook the chicken in a skillet over medium high heat. Season with salt and pepper. When the chicken is cooked through, set aside until cool enough to handle and shred the meat.
- Vegetables: Chop the red pepper, cabbage, and cilantro to your desired size for the salad.
- Noodles: Cook the noodles according to package directions (usually just boiling for a few minutes).
- Assemble: Toss everything together with enough dressing to generously coat everything. Serve hot or cold!
