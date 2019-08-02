S’mores Cookies

Grilled Zucchini & Sweet Corn Salad Servings 6 -8 servings

Ingredients • 3 medium zucchini ends cut off and halved lengthwise • 1 sweet red bell pepper, cored and cut in half • 5 ears sweet corn husks removed • 2 tablespoons olive oil • 1 small jalapeno pepper • 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro Dressing • 1/4 cup lime juice • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard • 1 tablespoon agave syrup • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro • 1/4 cup olive oil • Salt and pepper to taste Instructions