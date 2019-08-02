S’mores Cookies
Servings – 1 dozen 2 inch cookies
INGREDIENTS
• 3/4 cup butter, softened
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 2 Hershey bars, chopped
• 1 cup mini marshmallows
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cream together butter and sugars; mix in egg and vanilla.
- Add flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda and salt. Mix until smooth.
- Stir in chocolate chips and chocolate chunks until well combined.
- Drop by heaping tablespoons onto cookie sheet about 3 inches apart.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove and quickly press marshmallows into cookies. Return to oven and cook until done, about 3-4 minutes.