S’mores Cookies
Servings – 1 dozen 2 inch cookies

INGREDIENTS
• 3/4 cup butter, softened
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 2 Hershey bars, chopped
• 1 cup mini marshmallows
INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cream together butter and sugars; mix in egg and vanilla.
  2. Add flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda and salt. Mix until smooth.
  3. Stir in chocolate chips and chocolate chunks until well combined.
  4. Drop by heaping tablespoons onto cookie sheet about 3 inches apart.
  5. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove and quickly press marshmallows into cookies. Return to oven and cook until done, about 3-4 minutes.

