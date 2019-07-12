LIVE NOW |
Smoked Sausage & Vegetables One Pan Meal

Servings: 4
Ingredients

• 2 cups small Yukon gold potato
• ¾ pound green beans
• 1 large head of broccoli
• 1 and 1/2 cups bell peppers
• 1 ring smoked sausage of choice
• 6 tablespoons olive oil
• 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 tablespoon dried parsley
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• Serve with: fresh parsley, quinoa/rice, lots of freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Line a large sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.
  3. Prep the veggies: quarter the small potatoes, trim the green beans and halve, trim and cut the broccoli into small florets, large dice the peppers, and cut the sausage into thick slices.
  4. Place all the veggies and sausage on a sheet pan. Pour the olive oil and all the spices on top. Toss to evenly coat all the veggies and meat.
  5. Bake 15 minutes, remove from the oven and flip/stir all the veggies around. Return to the oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are crisp tender and sausage is browned.
  6. If desired, sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan cheese over the veggies and sausage as soon as they come out of the oven.
  7. Enjoy with rice or quinoa and fresh parsley if desired.

