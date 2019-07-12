Smoked Sausage & Vegetables One Pan Meal

Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 2 cups small Yukon gold potato
• ¾ pound green beans
• 1 large head of broccoli
• 1 and 1/2 cups bell peppers
• 1 ring smoked sausage of choice
• 6 tablespoons olive oil
• 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 tablespoon dried parsley
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• Serve with: fresh parsley, quinoa/rice, lots of freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Line a large sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.
- Prep the veggies: quarter the small potatoes, trim the green beans and halve, trim and cut the broccoli into small florets, large dice the peppers, and cut the sausage into thick slices.
- Place all the veggies and sausage on a sheet pan. Pour the olive oil and all the spices on top. Toss to evenly coat all the veggies and meat.
- Bake 15 minutes, remove from the oven and flip/stir all the veggies around. Return to the oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are crisp tender and sausage is browned.
- If desired, sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan cheese over the veggies and sausage as soon as they come out of the oven.
- Enjoy with rice or quinoa and fresh parsley if desired.