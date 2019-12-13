Shrimp Remoulade Sliders

Shrimp Remoulade Sliders
Ingredients
REMOULADE
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
• 1 small shallot, minced
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon hot sauce
• 1/2 teaspoon paprika
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
OTHER INGREDIENTS
• 24 jumbo shrimp, Cooked and Rough Chopped, Bibb lettuce and slider buns of choice
Directions
• Combine all of the remoulade ingredients in a medium bowl and stir well.
• Fold the Shrimp with the chilled remoulade sauce, stir to combine. Assemble sliders with a small piece of lettuce on the bottom a spoonful of the remoulade shrimp salad and then top with another piece of lettuce and top bun. Serve right away and enjoy!

