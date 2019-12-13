Shrimp Remoulade Sliders

Ingredients

REMOULADE

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup Dijon mustard

• 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

• 1 small shallot, minced

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon hot sauce

• 1/2 teaspoon paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

OTHER INGREDIENTS

• 24 jumbo shrimp, Cooked and Rough Chopped, Bibb lettuce and slider buns of choice

Directions

• Combine all of the remoulade ingredients in a medium bowl and stir well.

• Fold the Shrimp with the chilled remoulade sauce, stir to combine. Assemble sliders with a small piece of lettuce on the bottom a spoonful of the remoulade shrimp salad and then top with another piece of lettuce and top bun. Serve right away and enjoy!