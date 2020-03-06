Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli

Valentine Affogato • Yield: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS • 1 pint vanilla gelato or super-premium vanilla ice cream. • 1 cup freshly brewed espresso • Optional – ¼ cup Kahlua, Amaretto, or other liqueur of your choice • Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries

INSTRUCTIONS 1. Place a ½ cup scoop of vanilla gelato ice cream into a shallow cup. 2. Optional step: In a small pitcher, combine espresso with the liqueur of your choice and stir to combine. (Or skip to step 3) 3. Gently pour approximately ¼ cup of hot brewed espresso mixture over the vanilla gelato. 4. Garnish with Whipped Cream and Strawberries. 5. Serve immediately.