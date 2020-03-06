Breaking News
Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli

Savor

Servings: 4-5
Ingredients
*Shrimp Cakes
• 1 lb large raw shrimp peeled and deveined
• 4 oz Asiago cheese (1 1/2 cups shredded)
• 1 large egg
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1 Tbsp parsley finely chopped
• 1 Tbsp chives, sliced
• 1/2 tsp sea salt or to taste
• 1/8 tsp black pepper
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or gluten free flour
• 2 Tbsp Canola Oil

*Lemon Aioli Sauce:
• 1/2 cup mayo
• 1 tsp lemon zest
• 2 Tbsp lemon juice
• 1 garlic clove pressed or finely minced
Instructions
*Shrimp Cakes:

  1. Chop up the shrimp into pea sized pieces
  2. Transfer chopped shrimp to a large mixing bowl. Add the shredded Asiago, egg, cup mayo, parsley, chives, salt and black pepper. Stir together then add flour, mix until batter is creamy and well combined.
  3. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add 1 Tbsp oil. Add 1 heaping Tablespoon at a time and flatten out the tops of your cakes. Saute about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown on the edges and cooked through.
  • Lemon Aioli Sauce:
  1. In a small bowl, add mayo and stir. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and pressed garlic clove and stir to combine.

