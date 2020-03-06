Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli
Servings: 4-5
Ingredients
*Shrimp Cakes
• 1 lb large raw shrimp peeled and deveined
• 4 oz Asiago cheese (1 1/2 cups shredded)
• 1 large egg
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1 Tbsp parsley finely chopped
• 1 Tbsp chives, sliced
• 1/2 tsp sea salt or to taste
• 1/8 tsp black pepper
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or gluten free flour
• 2 Tbsp Canola Oil
*Lemon Aioli Sauce:
• 1/2 cup mayo
• 1 tsp lemon zest
• 2 Tbsp lemon juice
• 1 garlic clove pressed or finely minced
Instructions
*Shrimp Cakes:
- Chop up the shrimp into pea sized pieces
- Transfer chopped shrimp to a large mixing bowl. Add the shredded Asiago, egg, cup mayo, parsley, chives, salt and black pepper. Stir together then add flour, mix until batter is creamy and well combined.
- Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add 1 Tbsp oil. Add 1 heaping Tablespoon at a time and flatten out the tops of your cakes. Saute about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown on the edges and cooked through.
- Lemon Aioli Sauce:
- In a small bowl, add mayo and stir. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and pressed garlic clove and stir to combine.