SAVOR: Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Savor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Enjoy this healthy and easy to make salad today!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt, black pepper to taste
  • 1 lb jumbo cooked, peeled shrimp, rough chopped
  • 1 medium tomato, diced
  • 1 large avocado, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeds removed, diced fine
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation

  1. In a small bowl combine red onion, lime juice, olive oil, garlic powder salt and pepper. Let them marinate at least 15 minutes to mellow the flavor of the onion.
  2. In a large bowl combine chopped shrimp, avocado, tomato, jalapeño.
  3. Combine all the ingredients together, add cilantro and gently toss. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story