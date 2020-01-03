SAVOR: Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Shrimp and Avocado Salad
Enjoy this healthy and easy to make salad today!
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt, black pepper to taste
- 1 lb jumbo cooked, peeled shrimp, rough chopped
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1 large avocado, diced
- 1 jalapeno, seeds removed, diced fine
- 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Preparation
- In a small bowl combine red onion, lime juice, olive oil, garlic powder salt and pepper. Let them marinate at least 15 minutes to mellow the flavor of the onion.
- In a large bowl combine chopped shrimp, avocado, tomato, jalapeño.
- Combine all the ingredients together, add cilantro and gently toss. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.