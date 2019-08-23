Savor: Chilled Avocado Soup

Chilled Avocado Soup

Ingredients

Two medium cucumbers—peeled, seeded and chopped

2 avocados, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons Thai green curry paste

2 teaspoons sugar

1 Serrano chile, seeded and chopped

One 13-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Salt

Toasted coconut (unsweet) and Cilantro for garnish

Directions

Step 1

In a food processor, puree the cucumbers until smooth. Add the avocados, curry paste, sugar, lime zest and chile. Process until blended. Add 3 1/2 cups of water, the coconut milk and lime juice and process until smooth. Transfer the soup to a large bowl and season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, 15 minutes.

Step 2

Ladle the soup into small bowls or cups, garnish with the toasted coconut flakes and cilantro sprigs and serve.