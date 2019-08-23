Savor: Chilled Avocado Soup

Chilled Avocado Soup
Ingredients
- Two medium cucumbers—peeled, seeded and chopped
- 2 avocados, coarsely chopped
- 2 teaspoons Thai green curry paste
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 Serrano chile, seeded and chopped
- One 13-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- Salt
- Toasted coconut (unsweet) and Cilantro for garnish
Directions
Step 1
In a food processor, puree the cucumbers until smooth. Add the avocados, curry paste, sugar, lime zest and chile. Process until blended. Add 3 1/2 cups of water, the coconut milk and lime juice and process until smooth. Transfer the soup to a large bowl and season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, 15 minutes.
Step 2
Ladle the soup into small bowls or cups, garnish with the toasted coconut flakes and cilantro sprigs and serve.