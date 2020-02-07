SAVOR: Chicken Pita Tacos

Chicken Pita Tacos

For a new twist on a regional staple, try this delicious, easy-to-make Chicken Pita Taco recipe!

INGREDIENTS

2 cups grilled chicken (cooked and diced)

2 roma tomato, diced

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1/2 cup red wine vinaigrette

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

chopped cilantro

4 pitas

Lime Crema:

1/2 cup plain greek yogurt

zest of one lime

juice of one lime

salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

In a small bowl, mix together chicken, tomato, cucumber, and red onion. Toss with red wine vinaigrette and set aside. In a separate small bowl, mix together all ingredients for the lime crema. On each pita, place an equal portion of the chicken mixture, then top with feta cheese, cilantro, and drizzle with crema. Serve and enjoy.

