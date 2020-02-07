SAVOR: Chicken Pita Tacos

Chicken Pita Tacos

For a new twist on a regional staple, try this delicious, easy-to-make Chicken Pita Taco recipe!

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups grilled chicken (cooked and diced)
  • 2 roma tomato, diced
  • 1/2 cucumber, diced
  • 1/2 red onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinaigrette
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • chopped cilantro
  • 4 pitas

Lime Crema:

  • 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt
  • zest of one lime
  • juice of one lime
  • salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a small bowl, mix together chicken, tomato, cucumber, and red onion. Toss with red wine vinaigrette and set aside.
  2. In a separate small bowl, mix together all ingredients for the lime crema.
  3. On each pita, place an equal portion of the chicken mixture, then top with feta cheese, cilantro, and drizzle with crema.
  4. Serve and enjoy.

