SAVOR: Chicken Pita Tacos

Chicken Pita Tacos
For a new twist on a regional staple, try this delicious, easy-to-make Chicken Pita Taco recipe!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups grilled chicken (cooked and diced)
- 2 roma tomato, diced
- 1/2 cucumber, diced
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup red wine vinaigrette
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- chopped cilantro
- 4 pitas
Lime Crema:
- 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt
- zest of one lime
- juice of one lime
- salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a small bowl, mix together chicken, tomato, cucumber, and red onion. Toss with red wine vinaigrette and set aside.
- In a separate small bowl, mix together all ingredients for the lime crema.
- On each pita, place an equal portion of the chicken mixture, then top with feta cheese, cilantro, and drizzle with crema.
- Serve and enjoy.
More Stories for you
• Mushroom & Poblano Grilled Cheese
Mushroom and Poblano Grilled Cheese Serves 4 Ingredients 1 large poblano chili, grilled and diced 2 portobello…
• Lobster Rolls
Lobster Rolls 4 servings Ingredients • 1lbs cooked lobster meat • ¼ cup finely minced celery • 1/4cup best-q…
• Quinoa Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Quinoa Buffalo Chicken Bowl Ingredients • 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked & shredded • 3/4 cup franks red…
• Mini Belgian BLT
Mini Belgian BLT’S Ingredients Chive Mayo: 1/4 cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons plain yogurt 1 teaspoon chopped fresh c…
• SAVOR: Shrimp and Avocado Salad
Shrimp and Avocado Salad Enjoy this healthy and easy to make salad today! INGREDIENTS 1/4 cup chopped red o…
• SAVOR: Baked Chicken Quesadillas
Baked Chicken Quesadillas Serves – 8 Ingredients – 8 – 10” Flour Tortillas 4 – Cups Cooked Shredded Chicken …