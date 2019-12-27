SAVOR: Baked Chicken Quesadillas

Baked Chicken Quesadillas
Serves – 8
Ingredients –
8 – 10” Flour Tortillas
4 – Cups Cooked Shredded Chicken
1 – Tbsp. Adobo Sauce (Sauce that canned chipotle peppers are packed in)
2 – Cups Sour Cream, divided
2 – Cups Shredded Cheese (1 cup Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese, 1 cup Shredded Mozzarella)
Preparation –
- Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees
- In a large bowl mix together the shredded chicken, 1 ½ cups sour cream, adobo sauce, the shredded cheese and salt and pepper to taste.
- Line two cookie sheet pans with parchment paper. Grease the parchment with cooking spray or brush with olive oil.
- Fill half side of each tortilla with about ½ cup filling and then fold in half.
- Arrange prepared quesadillas on the prepared cookie sheets and brush with olive oil.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 12 minutes until heated through and crispy.