SAVOR: Baked Chicken Quesadillas

Baked Chicken Quesadillas

Serves – 8

Ingredients –

8 – 10” Flour Tortillas

4 – Cups Cooked Shredded Chicken

1 – Tbsp. Adobo Sauce (Sauce that canned chipotle peppers are packed in)

2 – Cups Sour Cream, divided

2 – Cups Shredded Cheese (1 cup Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese, 1 cup Shredded Mozzarella)

Preparation –

  1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees
  2. In a large bowl mix together the shredded chicken, 1 ½ cups sour cream, adobo sauce, the shredded cheese and salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Line two cookie sheet pans with parchment paper. Grease the parchment with cooking spray or brush with olive oil.
  4. Fill half side of each tortilla with about ½ cup filling and then fold in half.
  5. Arrange prepared quesadillas on the prepared cookie sheets and brush with olive oil.
  6. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 12 minutes until heated through and crispy.

