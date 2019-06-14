Salmon BLT Salad

YIELDS:4

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE SALAD

2 6-oz. salmon fillets

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper

10 c. chopped romaine

2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

2 c. croutons

1 avocado, halved, peeled, and diced

6 slices cooked bacon, chopped

FOR THE DRESSING

1/3 c. mayonnaise

1/2 c. plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. honey

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Place salmon on a lined baking sheet and sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.

2. Bake until browned and crispy on the edges, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

3. Toss lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, avocado, and bacon together.

4. Whisk all of the dressing ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.

5. Chop up salmon and toss into salad along with the dressing. Serve immediately.