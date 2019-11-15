Quinoa Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Ingredients
• 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked & shredded
• 3/4 cup franks red hot sauce
• 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup uncooked quinoa
• 2 cups of water
• 4 cups of chopped green leaf lettuce
• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 avocados, sliced
• 1/3 cup sliced red onion
• 1/4 cup diced fresh cilantro
• optional: Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
Preparation
- To a medium sauce pan, add quinoa and water. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Turn the heat off and let the quinoa sit there for 5 minutes. Then fluff the quinoa with a fork.
- Add the franks red hot sauce, and cream cheese to a medium bowl and mix till combined. Add the shredded chicken to the mix, make sure all the chicken is coated with the sauce.
- Assemble the bowls. Add 3/4 cup of quinoa, 3/4 cup of lettuce, 1/2 cup of the buffalo chicken mixture, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, sliced red onion, and fresh cilantro.
More Stories for you
• Soba Noodle Salad
SOBA NOODLE SALAD INGREDIENTS For the Spicy Peanut Sauce: • 5 tablespoons peanut butter • 5 tablespoons water • 5 table…
• Crab Cakes
CRAB CAKES YIELD – 8 INGREDIENTS 1/3 c. Canola Based mayonnaise 1 large egg, beaten 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard 2 tsp….
• Baked Avocado Eggs
Baked Avocado Eggs Yields – 4 Ingredients • 2 avocados • 4 eggs • salt, to taste • pepper, to taste • ¼ cup bacon bi…
• Curried Chicken Salad
Curried Chicken Salad Ingredients 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast Olive oil Kosher salt and freshly ground black…
• Healthy Cauliflower, Banana, and Peanut Butter Smoothie
Healthy Cauliflower, Banana, and Peanut Butter Smoothie Yields – 2 Ingredients • 1 heaping cup frozen cauliflower f…