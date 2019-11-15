Quinoa Buffalo Chicken Bowl

CRAB CAKES YIELD - 8

INGREDIENTS 1/3 c. Canola Based mayonnaise 1 large egg, beaten 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce 1/2 tsp. hot sauce 1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning Kosher salt and Freshly-ground black pepper to taste 1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells 3/4 c. panko bread crumbs (or saltines) 2 tbsp. Freshly Chopped Parsley Canola oil, for frying Lemon wedges and tartar sauce, for serving if preferred