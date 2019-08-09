Panzanella Salad

• YIELD: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

• 4 ounces ciabatta or baguette, preferably stale, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups)

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more to taste

• ¾ teaspoon kosher sea salt, more to taste

• 2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, cut into bite size pieces

• 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn or cut into bite-size pieces

• ½ cup thinly sliced red onion, about half a small onion

• 2 garlic cloves, grated to a paste

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, more to taste

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or thyme (or a combination)

• Large pinch red pepper flakes (optional)

• ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

• Black pepper, to taste

• ½ cup thinly sliced Persian or Kirby cucumber, about 1 small cucumber

• ½ cup torn basil leaves

• ¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

PREPARATION