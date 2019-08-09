Panzanella Salad
• YIELD: 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
• 4 ounces ciabatta or baguette, preferably stale, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups)
• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more to taste
• ¾ teaspoon kosher sea salt, more to taste
• 2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, cut into bite size pieces
• 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn or cut into bite-size pieces
• ½ cup thinly sliced red onion, about half a small onion
• 2 garlic cloves, grated to a paste
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, more to taste
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or thyme (or a combination)
• Large pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
• ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
• Black pepper, to taste
• ½ cup thinly sliced Persian or Kirby cucumber, about 1 small cucumber
• ½ cup torn basil leaves
• ¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped
PREPARATION
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread the bread cubes on a baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons oil and salt to taste. Let cool on a wire rack.
- Add tomatoes into a large bowl. Add mozzarella, onions, garlic paste, 1 tablespoon vinegar, oregano or thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the red pepper flakes if using. In a medium bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, the mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt and some black pepper to taste. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil until the mixture is thickened. Stir in cucumbers, basil and parsley.
- Add bread cubes, cucumber mixture and tomatoes and toss well. Let sit for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours before serving. Toss with a little more olive oil, vinegar and salt if needed just before serving.