Panzanella Salad

• YIELD: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS
• 4 ounces ciabatta or baguette, preferably stale, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups)
• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more to taste
• ¾ teaspoon kosher sea salt, more to taste
• 2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, cut into bite size pieces
• 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn or cut into bite-size pieces
• ½ cup thinly sliced red onion, about half a small onion
• 2 garlic cloves, grated to a paste
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, more to taste
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or thyme (or a combination)
• Large pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
• ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
• Black pepper, to taste
• ½ cup thinly sliced Persian or Kirby cucumber, about 1 small cucumber
• ½ cup torn basil leaves
• ¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped
PREPARATION

  1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread the bread cubes on a baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons oil and salt to taste. Let cool on a wire rack.
  2. Add tomatoes into a large bowl. Add mozzarella, onions, garlic paste, 1 tablespoon vinegar, oregano or thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the red pepper flakes if using. In a medium bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, the mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt and some black pepper to taste. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil until the mixture is thickened. Stir in cucumbers, basil and parsley.
  3. Add bread cubes, cucumber mixture and tomatoes and toss well. Let sit for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours before serving. Toss with a little more olive oil, vinegar and salt if needed just before serving.

