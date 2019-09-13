Oven Fried Chicken

Oven Fried Chicken!
Yield – 4 pieces
INGREDIENTS
• 2 large chicken breasts boneless, skinless
• 3 cups buttermilk
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon paprika
• 1 tablespoon seasoning salt click link for example
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
• Pan Spray
• 1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley optional
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut chicken breasts in half, lengthwise, to create 4 even portions.
Transfer chicken to a large bowl and marinate in milk for about 15 minutes.
MIX together flour, paprika, all-purpose spice, salt, and pepper in a medium sized bowl. Set aside.
PREHEAT oven to 400ºF.
Place parchment paper on a 9×13 baking sheet. Spray the parchment, coating the bottom of the pan/parchment with the Pan Sray/
Dredge each chicken breast, one at a time, in the flour mixture. Make sure to evenly coat both sides liberally. Transfer to pan.
Repeat with all four chicken breasts, making sure there is a small amount of room between each breast in the pan. This will allow them to crisp while baking.
BAKE at 400ºF for 35-40 minutes (or until the breading is golden brown and the juices run clear), flipping each breast after 20 minutes.

