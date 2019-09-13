Oven Fried Chicken!

Yield – 4 pieces

INGREDIENTS

• 2 large chicken breasts boneless, skinless

• 3 cups buttermilk

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• 1 tablespoon seasoning salt click link for example

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• Pan Spray

• 1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley optional

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut chicken breasts in half, lengthwise, to create 4 even portions.

Transfer chicken to a large bowl and marinate in milk for about 15 minutes.

MIX together flour, paprika, all-purpose spice, salt, and pepper in a medium sized bowl. Set aside.

PREHEAT oven to 400ºF.

Place parchment paper on a 9×13 baking sheet. Spray the parchment, coating the bottom of the pan/parchment with the Pan Sray/

Dredge each chicken breast, one at a time, in the flour mixture. Make sure to evenly coat both sides liberally. Transfer to pan.

Repeat with all four chicken breasts, making sure there is a small amount of room between each breast in the pan. This will allow them to crisp while baking.

BAKE at 400ºF for 35-40 minutes (or until the breading is golden brown and the juices run clear), flipping each breast after 20 minutes.