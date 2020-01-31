Mushroom & Poblano Grilled Cheese

Mushroom and Poblano Grilled Cheese
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 large poblano chili, grilled and diced
2 portobello mushroom caps, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 slices sourdough or a good quality bread
12 slices Monterey Jack cheese
1 tablespoon chipotle in adobo puree
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
*Serve with a side of guacamole
Directions
- Roast the poblano until charred all over, turning as necessary, about 8 minutes. Place into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to loosen the skin, about 5 minutes. When cooled, peel off the blackened outer skin. Dice and set aside.
- Cook the mushrooms in a medium skillet until softened and season with salt and pepper.
- Lay out 4 slices of the bread on a work surface. Layer each with 2 slices of cheese, about 1 tablespoon of the diced poblanos, 1 tablespoon of the mushrooms and another slice of cheese. Brush a thin layer of chipotle in adobo sauce on the underside of the remaining bread and close the sandwiches. Thinly and evenly spread the butter on both sides of the bread using about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter for each sandwich.
- Place 2 sandwiches into a medium skillet over medium heat until the bread is evenly golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip, cover again and cook until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is visibly melted, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.