Mushroom & Poblano Grilled Cheese

Lobster Rolls 4 servings

Ingredients • 1lbs cooked lobster meat • ¼ cup finely minced celery • 1/4cup best-quality mayonnaise • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice • Sea salt and finely ground black pepper, to taste • 4 best quality hot dog rolls • 4 tbs very soft salted butter • Optional but garnish with a little paprika and sliced chives Instructions