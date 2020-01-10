Mini Belgian BLT’S
Ingredients
Chive Mayo:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons plain yogurt
1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
BLT Salad Bites:
3 ounces pancetta, cut into small dice
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 heads Belgian Endive lettuce leaves
1/4 cup Feta cheese
Directions
- For the chive mayo: Mix together the mayonnaise, yogurt, chives, lemon juice, mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; set aside. (The mayo can be made a day ahead and refrigerated.)
- For the Mini BLT: Saute the pancetta in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Combine the tomatoes, olive oil, chives, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes.
- Arrange the larger lettuce leaves on a serving platter. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons of chive mayo onto the center of each leaf. Top with about 1 tablespoon of the tomato mixture and some crispy pancetta. Sprinkle with the Feta.