Mini Belgian BLT’S

Ingredients

Chive Mayo:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

BLT Salad Bites:

3 ounces pancetta, cut into small dice

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 heads Belgian Endive lettuce leaves

1/4 cup Feta cheese

Directions