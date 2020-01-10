Mini Belgian BLT

Savor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mini Belgian BLT’S

Ingredients
Chive Mayo:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons plain yogurt
1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
BLT Salad Bites:
3 ounces pancetta, cut into small dice
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 heads Belgian Endive lettuce leaves
1/4 cup Feta cheese

Directions

  1. For the chive mayo: Mix together the mayonnaise, yogurt, chives, lemon juice, mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; set aside. (The mayo can be made a day ahead and refrigerated.)
  2. For the Mini BLT: Saute the pancetta in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
  3. Combine the tomatoes, olive oil, chives, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes.
  4. Arrange the larger lettuce leaves on a serving platter. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons of chive mayo onto the center of each leaf. Top with about 1 tablespoon of the tomato mixture and some crispy pancetta. Sprinkle with the Feta.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story