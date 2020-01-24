Lobster Rolls

4 servings

Ingredients

• 1lbs cooked lobster meat

• ¼ cup finely minced celery

• 1/4cup best-quality mayonnaise

• 1 tsp fresh lemon juice

• Sea salt and finely ground black pepper, to taste

• 4 best quality hot dog rolls

• 4 tbs very soft salted butter

• Optional but garnish with a little paprika and sliced chives

Instructions