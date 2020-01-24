Lobster Rolls

Lobster Rolls
4 servings

Ingredients
• 1lbs cooked lobster meat
• ¼ cup finely minced celery
• 1/4cup best-quality mayonnaise
• 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
• Sea salt and finely ground black pepper, to taste
• 4 best quality hot dog rolls
• 4 tbs very soft salted butter
• Optional but garnish with a little paprika and sliced chives
Instructions

  1. In a medium bowl, lightly combine the lobster, celery, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Chill until ready to use.
  2. Slice open the hot dog rolls if not pre-sliced and brush with butter. Use a pan or flat grill to brown or toast the buns.
  3. Fill and mound each roll with the lobster mixture. They will be packed full and then garnish, serve immediately.

