LEMON GRASS CHICKEN
SERVES – 4
INGREDIENTS
• 4 lemongrass stalks, tough outer layers removed, chopped
• 1 medium shallot, chopped
• 2 garlic cloves, chopped
• ¼ cup fresh lime juice
• 2 teaspoons fish sauce
• 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
• ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
• 4 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded to ½-inch thickness
• Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• Lime wedges (for serving)
RECIPE PREPARATION
Blend lemongrass, shallot, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a food processor or blender until it is a fine paste. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place in a covered container. Add lemongrass mixture; chill at least 15-20 minutes.
Pre-heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high and prepare to sear the chicken. Cook the chicken until golden brown, 6–8 minutes; turn and cook until cooked through, about 2 minutes longer.