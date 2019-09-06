LEMON GRASS CHICKEN

SERVES – 4

INGREDIENTS

• 4 lemongrass stalks, tough outer layers removed, chopped

• 1 medium shallot, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, chopped

• ¼ cup fresh lime juice

• 2 teaspoons fish sauce

• 2 teaspoons light brown sugar

• ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 4 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded to ½-inch thickness

• Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• Lime wedges (for serving)

RECIPE PREPARATION

Blend lemongrass, shallot, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a food processor or blender until it is a fine paste. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place in a covered container. Add lemongrass mixture; chill at least 15-20 minutes.

Pre-heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high and prepare to sear the chicken. Cook the chicken until golden brown, 6–8 minutes; turn and cook until cooked through, about 2 minutes longer.