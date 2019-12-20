Layered Peppermint Bark

Shrimp Remoulade Sliders Ingredients REMOULADE • 1 cup mayonnaise • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley • 1 small shallot, minced • 1 garlic clove, minced • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice • 1 teaspoon hot sauce • 1/2 teaspoon paprika • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder OTHER INGREDIENTS • 24 jumbo shrimp, Cooked and Rough Chopped, Bibb lettuce and slider buns of choice Directions • Combine all of the remoulade ingredients in a medium bowl and stir well. • Fold the Shrimp with the chilled remoulade sauce, stir to combine. Assemble sliders with a small piece of lettuce on the bottom a spoonful of the remoulade shrimp salad and then top with another piece of lettuce and top bun. Serve right away and enjoy!

