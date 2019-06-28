Healthy Waldorf Salad

INGREDIENTS

• 6 Tbsp mayonnaise (or plain yogurt, plus Tablespoons honey if using the honey)

• 1 Tbsp lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

• 2 sweet apples, cored and chopped

• 1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half (or 1/4 cup of raisins)

• 1 cup celery, thinly sliced

• 1 cup chopped, slightly toasted walnuts

• Lettuce

METHOD

In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise (or yogurt/honey), lemon juice(omit if using yogurt), salt and pepper.

Stir in the apple, celery, grapes, and walnuts. Serve on a bed of fresh lettuce.