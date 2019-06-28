Healthy Waldorf Salad

Savor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS

• 6 Tbsp mayonnaise (or plain yogurt, plus Tablespoons honey if using the honey)
• 1 Tbsp lemon juice
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
• 2 sweet apples, cored and chopped
• 1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half (or 1/4 cup of raisins)
• 1 cup celery, thinly sliced
• 1 cup chopped, slightly toasted walnuts
• Lettuce

METHOD
In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise (or yogurt/honey), lemon juice(omit if using yogurt), salt and pepper.
Stir in the apple, celery, grapes, and walnuts. Serve on a bed of fresh lettuce.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.