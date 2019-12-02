Healthy Shrimp Curry

YIELD: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

• 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided

• 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric

• 1 teaspoon curry powder

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 15 ounce can tomato sauce

• 3/4 cup lite canned coconut milk

• 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

• cilantro and chili peppers for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

*Add 2 teaspoons of the canola oil on high heat in a large skillet.

Add the shrimp and cook for 1 minute on each side then remove the shrimp from the pan. Add the remaining teaspoon of the canola oil to the skillet with the onions. Cook the onions for 5 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add in the ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, chili powder, salt and garlic. Stir well, letting cook for 30 seconds then add in the tomato sauce and combine. Add in the coconut milk and shrimp to the pan and stir well. Garnish with cilantro and chili peppers if desired.