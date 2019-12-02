Healthy Shrimp Curry
YIELD: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided
• 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon ground ginger
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
• 1 teaspoon curry powder
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 15 ounce can tomato sauce
• 3/4 cup lite canned coconut milk
• 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
• cilantro and chili peppers for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
*Add 2 teaspoons of the canola oil on high heat in a large skillet.
- Add the shrimp and cook for 1 minute on each side then remove the shrimp from the pan.
- Add the remaining teaspoon of the canola oil to the skillet with the onions.
- Cook the onions for 5 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally.
- Add in the ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, chili powder, salt and garlic.
- Stir well, letting cook for 30 seconds then add in the tomato sauce and combine.
- Add in the coconut milk and shrimp to the pan and stir well.
- Garnish with cilantro and chili peppers if desired.