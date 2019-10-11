Healthy Cauliflower, Banana, and Peanut Butter Smoothie
Yields – 2
Ingredients
• 1 heaping cup frozen cauliflower florets
• 2 ripe bananas, peeled, sliced, and frozen
• 1 cup unsweetened almond milk,
• 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter
• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender, and blend on high until smooth, stopping as often as needed to scrape down the sides. You’ll want to add as little almond milk as possible to maintain a thick, frosty texture.
Pour into two glasses and serve immediately.
