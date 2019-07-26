Grilled Zucchini & Corn

Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa Servings: 4 servings Ingredients Salmon • 4 (6 oz) skinless salmon fillets • 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for grill • 2 tsp lime zest • 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice • 3 cloves garlic, crushed • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste Avocado-Mango Salsa • 1 large mango, peeled and diced • 1 medium chopped red bell pepper • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro • 1/2 cup chopped red onion • 1 large avocado, peeled and diced • 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice • 1 Tbsp olive oil • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions For the salmon: