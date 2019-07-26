Grilled Zucchini & Corn

Grilled Zucchini & Sweet Corn Salad
Servings 6 -8 servings
Ingredients
• 3 medium zucchini ends cut off and halved lengthwise
• 1 sweet red bell pepper, cored and cut in half
• 5 ears sweet corn husks removed
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 small jalapeno pepper
• 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Dressing
• 1/4 cup lime juice
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1 tablespoon agave syrup
• 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Rub zucchini, sweet pepper, and corn with olive oil. Heat a grill to medium-high heat, then grill veggies directly on grates until zucchini and pepper are tender and corn is slightly charred. Remove from heat and dice zucchini and sweet pepper. Cut corn off of cob and toss zucchini, sweet pepper, corn, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl. Set aside.
- Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour dressing over salad and toss to evenly coat. Chill salad until ready to serve. Enjoy!