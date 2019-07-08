Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa

• 6 Tbsp mayonnaise (or plain yogurt, plus Tablespoons honey if using the honey) • 1 Tbsp lemon juice • 1/2 teaspoon salt • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper • 2 sweet apples, cored and chopped • 1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half (or 1/4 cup of raisins) • 1 cup celery, thinly sliced • 1 cup chopped, slightly toasted walnuts • Lettuce

METHOD In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise (or yogurt/honey), lemon juice(omit if using yogurt), salt and pepper. Stir in the apple, celery, grapes, and walnuts. Serve on a bed of fresh lettuce.