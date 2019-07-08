Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa

Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients
Salmon
• 4 (6 oz) skinless salmon fillets
• 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for grill
• 2 tsp lime zest
• 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
• 3 cloves garlic, crushed
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Avocado-Mango Salsa
• 1 large mango, peeled and diced
• 1 medium chopped red bell pepper
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
• 1/2 cup chopped red onion
• 1 large avocado, peeled and diced
• 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions
For the salmon:

  1. Whisk together the marinade consisting of olive oil, lime zest, lime juice, garlic and season with salt and pepper to taste .
  2. Place salmon in baking dish with marinade, cover and allow to marinate in refrigerator 15 – 30 minutes, then flip salmon to opposite side and allow to marinate 15 – 30 minutes longer. Preheat a grill over medium-high heat during last 10 minutes of marinating.
  3. Brush grill grates with oil. Place salmon on grill and grill about 3 minutes per side or until just cooked through .

For the mango avocado salsa:

  1. While the salmon is grilling prepare salsa. In a medium bowl toss together mango, bell pepper, cilantro, red onion, avocado, lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Serve salmon warm with avocado mango salsa.

