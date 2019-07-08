Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients
Salmon
• 4 (6 oz) skinless salmon fillets
• 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for grill
• 2 tsp lime zest
• 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
• 3 cloves garlic, crushed
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Avocado-Mango Salsa
• 1 large mango, peeled and diced
• 1 medium chopped red bell pepper
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
• 1/2 cup chopped red onion
• 1 large avocado, peeled and diced
• 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
For the salmon:
- Whisk together the marinade consisting of olive oil, lime zest, lime juice, garlic and season with salt and pepper to taste .
- Place salmon in baking dish with marinade, cover and allow to marinate in refrigerator 15 – 30 minutes, then flip salmon to opposite side and allow to marinate 15 – 30 minutes longer. Preheat a grill over medium-high heat during last 10 minutes of marinating.
- Brush grill grates with oil. Place salmon on grill and grill about 3 minutes per side or until just cooked through .
For the mango avocado salsa:
- While the salmon is grilling prepare salsa. In a medium bowl toss together mango, bell pepper, cilantro, red onion, avocado, lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve salmon warm with avocado mango salsa.