Fresh Fruit Salad with Yogurt

Ingredients
• 2 cups plain yogurt
• 2 tablespoons good honey
• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1/2 orange, juiced
• 1 banana, sliced
• 1/2 pint fresh blueberries
• 1/2 pint fresh raspberries
• 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and cut in half
• 1 bunch seedless green grapes, halved

Directions

Combine the yogurt, honey and vanilla extract in a bowl and set aside. Combine the orange juice and banana slices in a separate bowl. Add the berries and grapes and gently mix the fruit mixture together. Spoon the fruit into serving bowls and top with the yogurt.

