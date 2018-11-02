Fresh Fruit Salad with Yogurt

Ingredients

• 2 cups plain yogurt

• 2 tablespoons good honey

• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 1/2 orange, juiced

• 1 banana, sliced

• 1/2 pint fresh blueberries

• 1/2 pint fresh raspberries

• 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and cut in half

• 1 bunch seedless green grapes, halved

Directions

Combine the yogurt, honey and vanilla extract in a bowl and set aside. Combine the orange juice and banana slices in a separate bowl. Add the berries and grapes and gently mix the fruit mixture together. Spoon the fruit into serving bowls and top with the yogurt.