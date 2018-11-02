Fresh Fruit Salad with Yogurt
Ingredients
• 2 cups plain yogurt
• 2 tablespoons good honey
• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1/2 orange, juiced
• 1 banana, sliced
• 1/2 pint fresh blueberries
• 1/2 pint fresh raspberries
• 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and cut in half
• 1 bunch seedless green grapes, halved
Directions
Combine the yogurt, honey and vanilla extract in a bowl and set aside. Combine the orange juice and banana slices in a separate bowl. Add the berries and grapes and gently mix the fruit mixture together. Spoon the fruit into serving bowls and top with the yogurt.