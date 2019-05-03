Feta Cheese Dip Video

SAN ANGELO, Tx - FETA CHEESE DIP

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces – Feta Cheese

1 cup - Greek yogurt

1 ounce – cream cheese, softened

¼ cup – extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzle garnish

1 lemon, juice and zest

Salt to taste

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. – fresh chopped dill, plus extra for garnish

½ cup – chopped cucumber

½ cup – halved cherry tomatoes

Pita Chips to serve with dip



DIRECTIONS

1. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat feta cheese, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, oil, and lemon juice and zest until fluffy and combined. Season with salt and red pepper flakes and stir in dill.

2. Transfer dip to a serving bowl and top with cucumber, tomatoes, dill, and a drizzle of oil.

3. Serve with pita chips.