Feta Cheese Dip
SAN ANGELO, Tx - FETA CHEESE DIP
INGREDIENTS
12 ounces – Feta Cheese
1 cup - Greek yogurt
1 ounce – cream cheese, softened
¼ cup – extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzle garnish
1 lemon, juice and zest
Salt to taste
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
2 tbsp. – fresh chopped dill, plus extra for garnish
½ cup – chopped cucumber
½ cup – halved cherry tomatoes
Pita Chips to serve with dip
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat feta cheese, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, oil, and lemon juice and zest until fluffy and combined. Season with salt and red pepper flakes and stir in dill.
2. Transfer dip to a serving bowl and top with cucumber, tomatoes, dill, and a drizzle of oil.
3. Serve with pita chips.
