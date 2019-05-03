Savor

Feta Cheese Dip

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 10:17 AM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 10:17 AM CDT

Feta Cheese Dip

SAN ANGELO, Tx - FETA CHEESE DIP

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces – Feta Cheese
1 cup - Greek yogurt
1 ounce – cream cheese, softened
¼ cup – extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzle garnish
1 lemon, juice and zest
Salt to taste
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
2 tbsp. – fresh chopped dill, plus extra for garnish
½ cup – chopped cucumber
½ cup – halved cherry tomatoes
Pita Chips to serve with dip
 
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat feta cheese, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, oil, and lemon juice and zest until fluffy and combined. Season with salt and red pepper flakes and stir in dill.
2. Transfer dip to a serving bowl and top with cucumber, tomatoes, dill, and a drizzle of oil.
3. Serve with pita chips.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News