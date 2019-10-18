Curried Chicken Salad
Ingredients
6 boneless, skinless chicken breast
Olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cups good mayonnaise
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup dry white wine
1/4 cup chutney
3 tablespoons curry powder
1 cup medium-diced celery
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1/4 cup raisins
1 cup whole roasted, salted cashews
Preparation
WATCH
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Place the chicken breasts on a sheet pan and rub with olive oil. Sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is just cooked. Set aside until cool enough to handle. Dice the chicken into large bite-size pieces.
- For the dressing, combine the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, wine, chutney, curry powder, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Process until smooth.
- Combine the chicken with enough dressing to moisten well. Add the celery, scallions, and raisins, and mix well. Refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to blend. Add the cashews and serve at room temperature.