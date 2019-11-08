CRAB CAKES
YIELD – 8
INGREDIENTS
1/3 c. Canola Based mayonnaise
1 large egg, beaten
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. hot sauce
1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning
Kosher salt and Freshly-ground black pepper to taste
1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells
3/4 c. panko bread crumbs (or saltines)
2 tbsp. Freshly Chopped Parsley
Canola oil, for frying
Lemon wedges and tartar sauce, for serving if preferred
DIRECTIONS
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, egg, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and hot sauce, Old Bay and season with salt and pepper.
- In a medium bowl, stir together crabmeat, panko, and parsley. Fold in mayo mixture, then form into 8 patties.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, coat pan with oil and heat until shimmering. Add crab cakes and cook, in batches, until golden and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes per side.
- Serve with lemon and tartar sauce.