Cornmeal Blueberry Pancakes

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:25 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:25 AM CDT

San Angelo, Texas - Cornmeal-Blueberry Pancakes
Ingredients
• 3/4 cup cornmeal
• 3/4 cup flour
• 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
• 3 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1 tsp. salt (less if desired)
• 2 Tbsp. melted butter
• 1 egg, well beaten
• 1 1/2 cups milk
• 1 cup blueberries (frozen if you must)

Directions

Sift and mix dry ingredients. Add egg, butter and milk. Add blueberries (if frozen, drain and dry).

 

