Cornmeal Blueberry Pancakes Video

San Angelo, Texas - Cornmeal-Blueberry Pancakes

Ingredients

• 3/4 cup cornmeal

• 3/4 cup flour

• 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

• 3 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. salt (less if desired)

• 2 Tbsp. melted butter

• 1 egg, well beaten

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 cup blueberries (frozen if you must)

Directions

Sift and mix dry ingredients. Add egg, butter and milk. Add blueberries (if frozen, drain and dry).