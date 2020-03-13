CITRUS SALAD

INGREDIENTS

• 2 small grapefruit

• 1 navel orange

• 2 small blood oranges(or any other citrus variety)

• 1 small shallot

• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon maple syrup

• Pinch kosher salt

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• Fresh mint, for garnish

• Fresh ground pepper, for garnish

• Finely crushed pistachios (optional), for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut off the peel of the grapefruit and oranges: slice off the ends, then angle your knife and follow the curve to remove the peels. Slice the citrus into rings.

Thinly slice the shallot into thin rings.

In a medium bowl, stir together the white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, and 1 pinch kosher salt. Then gradually whisk in the olive oil 1 tablespoon at a time until creamy.

Arrange the citrus and shallots on a platter or serving plates. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with torn mint leaves and fresh ground pepper. If desired, top with finely crushed pistachios.