Citrus Salad

INGREDIENTS
• 2 small grapefruit
• 1 navel orange
• 2 small blood oranges(or any other citrus variety)
• 1 small shallot
• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon maple syrup
• Pinch kosher salt
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• Fresh mint, for garnish
• Fresh ground pepper, for garnish
• Finely crushed pistachios (optional), for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS
Cut off the peel of the grapefruit and oranges: slice off the ends, then angle your knife and follow the curve to remove the peels. Slice the citrus into rings.

Thinly slice the shallot into thin rings.
In a medium bowl, stir together the white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, and 1 pinch kosher salt. Then gradually whisk in the olive oil 1 tablespoon at a time until creamy.

Arrange the citrus and shallots on a platter or serving plates. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with torn mint leaves and fresh ground pepper. If desired, top with finely crushed pistachios.

