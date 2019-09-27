Chipotle Lime Flank Steak

Chipotle Lime Flank Steak
Servings – 4
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup olive oil or vegetable oil
• 1/4 cup lime juice
• 1/3 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves
• 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
• 3 tablespoons adobo sauce
• 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 2 cloves garlic
• 1 (2-pound) flank steak
• salt and pepper
Instructions

  1. Add first 8 ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Add marinade to a container or Ziploc bag. Marinate for 4 hours up to 12 hours.
  3. Let flank steak sit at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before grilling.
  4. Pour marinade into a small saucepan. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t burn on the bottom.
  5. Season flank steak with salt and pepper. Grill for about 8 minutes per side, or until desired degree of doneness. Drizzle marinade over steak and let it rest for 10 minutes. Slice thinly against the grain.

