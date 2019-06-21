Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Grapes
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Grapes
Ingredients
1. 4 cups cooked, chopped chicken
2. 1 cup chopped celery
3. 1 cup red seedless grapes halved
4. 1/2 cup dried cherries
5. 1/2 cup roasted pecans chopped
6. 1 cup mayonnaise or Greek Yogurt
7. 1/2 teaspoon salt
8. 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
1. Add chopped chicken to a large bowl along with celery, grapes, dried cherries, chopped pecans, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Stir together until just combined.
2. Add a small scoop to bread of choice and serve immediately.