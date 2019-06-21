Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Grapes
Ingredients
• 4 cups cooked, chopped chicken
• 1 cup chopped celery
• 1 cup red seedless grapes halved
• 1/2 cup dried cherries
• 1/2 cup roasted pecans chopped
• 1 cup mayonnaise or Greek Yogurt
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions
1. Add chopped chicken to a large bowl along with celery, grapes, dried cherries, chopped pecans, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Stir together until just combined.
2. Add a small scoop to bread of choice and serve immediately.

