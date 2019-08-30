LIVE NOW |
Track Hurricane Dorian as it Nears Florida

Buffalo Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Savor
Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
YIELDS:4

INGREDIENTS
1/4 tbsp. butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 c. hot sauce, such as Frank’s
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 head Boston butter lettuce leaves separated, for serving
1/4 red onion, finely chopped
1 rib celery, sliced thin
1/2 c. blue cheese, crumbled

DIRECTIONS

  1. Make buffalo sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. When melted completely, add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add hot sauce and stir to combine. Turn heat to low while you cook the shrimp.
  2. Make shrimp: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Cook, flipping halfway, until pink and opaque on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Turn off heat and add the buffalo sauce, tossing to coat.
  3. Assemble wraps: Add a small scoop of shrimp to the center of a lettuce leaf, then top with red onion, celery, and blue cheese.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story