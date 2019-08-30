Buffalo Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
YIELDS:4
INGREDIENTS
1/4 tbsp. butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 c. hot sauce, such as Frank’s
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 head Boston butter lettuce leaves separated, for serving
1/4 red onion, finely chopped
1 rib celery, sliced thin
1/2 c. blue cheese, crumbled
DIRECTIONS
- Make buffalo sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. When melted completely, add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add hot sauce and stir to combine. Turn heat to low while you cook the shrimp.
- Make shrimp: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Cook, flipping halfway, until pink and opaque on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Turn off heat and add the buffalo sauce, tossing to coat.
- Assemble wraps: Add a small scoop of shrimp to the center of a lettuce leaf, then top with red onion, celery, and blue cheese.