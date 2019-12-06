Brussels Sprouts Gratin

Brussel Sprout Gratin

Ingredients

8 ounces pancetta, small diced

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved, quartered if large

2 shallots, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons thyme leaves

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup walnuts – roasted

2 ounces Gruyère, grated (about ⅔ cup)

2 ounces Parmesan, crumbled (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°.

Toss the Brussel sprouts with butter and salt, roast until tops of Brussels are browned, 10–15 minutes. Carefully toss to expose green Brussels below, continue to roast until tops of Brussels are browned, 10–15 minutes more.

Saute pancetta until most of the fat has rendered from it and then add in the shallots, garlic, pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook a couple of minutes until the shallots have softened.

Transfer pancetta mixture to a large bowl. Add the Brussels sprouts and thyme to bowl with pancetta mixture and toss to coat. Scrape Brussels sprouts mixture into a 13×9″ baking dish.

Whisk cream and mustard in a large glass measuring cup. Carefully pour cream mixture into the Brussel sprout mixture and sprinkle cheese over.

Return to the oven the cream has thickened and is bubbly. You should see some browning occur around the edges. This should take around 15-20 minutes. When done remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes or so before serving. Top off with the roasted walnuts and serve!